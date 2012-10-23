Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bike Parts Made In America

  1. THE ARS says:
    May 4, 2013 at 8:13 pm

    You’re missing Action Tec.

    http://www.actiontec.us/index.htm

  2. Jaymo says:
    July 21, 2013 at 2:10 pm

    Velocity rims are now made in Florida. http://www.velocityusa.com/default.asp?contentID=1

    Selle-Anatomica (terrible name) make saddles. http://www.selleanatomica.com/

    Bold makes seaposts and skewers. http://www.boldprecision.com/bicycle.htm

  3. Jaymo says:
    July 21, 2013 at 2:43 pm

    Powercordz in Idaho. http://www.powercordz.com/

  4. Mike A. says:
    August 9, 2013 at 2:23 pm

    True Precision make their stealth hubs in the USA, virtually silent, I’d love to build up a set

  5. EJD says:
    August 11, 2013 at 3:53 pm

    Wolftooth components are made in the US of A. They target the 1 x drivetrain.

    http://www.wolftoothcycling.com/

  6. Joe B. says:
    September 24, 2013 at 11:18 pm

    I picked up an aluminum hard tail mtb frame from Eugene Spicer several years back.

    http://spicercycles.com

    They specialize in track frames these days.

  7. Bear says:
    November 4, 2013 at 7:30 pm

    Give Jtekengineering.com a look see. They make some interesting cable pulleys that allow you to use dissimilar drivetrain components together.

    Amerityre.com makes tires right here in the good old US of A. They might be solid rubber but maybe the perfect commuter tire.

  8. Nik H. says:
    April 9, 2014 at 6:27 pm

    Though they are a U.S. Company, I feel that after the debacle that it created, Homebrewed Components should be removed from this list. Customer service is a joke and after taking more than a year to receive only half of an order I placed, I can not suggest anyone use this company for anything. If I were the only person to have received this treatment, I would not take the effort to post this. A quick google search or search on MTBR reveals what I am talking about.

    Please do not suggest a company that someone can send their money to and have the same experience that so many others have. At one point, I heard a class-action suit was being brought up against the company.

    http://forums.mtbr.com/singlespeed/homebrewed-components-694887-57.html

  9. Chris Montross says:
    July 8, 2014 at 5:11 am

    Great www J.A.!!  Love it, thank you.  Please look at Dash Cycles for seats, post, combos.  I have two seats myself and am VERY pleased.  Great support also.

  10. Lisa says:
    March 6, 2015 at 7:46 pm

    Thanks for posting this. I appreciate it 🙂

  11. Jonathan Summers says:
    March 22, 2015 at 11:11 pm

    Any USA made tires?

  12. Rob Sleger says:
    May 18, 2015 at 3:36 am

    Wheelsmith not only makes spokes in Milwaukee WI, but also Rim Rods and from US sourced parts.

  13. Dave says:
    May 21, 2015 at 8:23 am

    Hey!!! Great article. Check out eightyHD industries website and instagram. They are an american manufactured bike component company. These guys offer stems and after market crowns. Any support that my friends can get counts. Also, It is nice to see someone shed some light on American made products!

  14. Alec says:
    June 19, 2015 at 2:48 am

    You’re missing Gunnar. They are the finest purveyor of handmade steel frames.

  15. BertL says:
    July 7, 2015 at 10:12 pm

    This may be a necropost… however, this page is a very useful resource. Please update it. For example, please add woundup http://woundupcomposites.com/ to the list

  16. James says:
    August 25, 2015 at 11:45 pm

    guerrilla gravity!!! Makes frames.

  17. Dave says:
    May 2, 2016 at 2:13 am

    Thanks for this great resource! BTW – Hadley has a website now – http://www.balleracing.com/

