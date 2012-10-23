Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bike Parts Made In America
If you’re looking to build up a mostly American made mountain bike you’re in luck. There are a plethora of USA companies making mountain bike parts. While there are a lot of parts that can be bought from American manufacturers or handmade bike builders, there are also many parts that cannot be purchased. Major items like derailleurs, shifters, tires, and saddles do not have any American made alternatives.
Below I’ve made a listing of all of the American parts manufacturers I could find. I hope to create an exhaustive list of companies to purchase products from. Please let me know if I’ve missed a company or a company no longer makes their products in the USA.
If you’re looking for a mountain bike frame made in the USA be sure to check out my Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bikes Made In America.
Alliance Bicycles – Idaho – forks / seatposts / stems
BBG bash guards – Oregon – bashguards
Bishop Bikes – Maryland – forks / stems
Black Cat Bikes – California – forks / stems
Black Sheep Bikes – Colorado – forks / handlebars / stems
Bold Precision – Pennsylvania – seatposts, skewers
Bronto Bikes – Oregon – forks
Cane Creek – North Carolina – headsets / seatposts / suspension
Chris King – Oregon – bottom brackets / headsets / hubs
Clockwork Bikes – Wisconsin – forks / stems
DEAN Titanium Bikes – Colorado – forks / handlebars / seatposts / stems
DKG – California – seat post clamps, Maglite mounts
e.13 components – Massachusetts/California – chainguides (most of their other products are made overseas)
Endless Bikes – North Carolina – Cogs
Engin Cycles – Pennsylvania – forks / seatposts / stems
Enve Composites – Utah – rims only
ESI Grips – California – grips
Firefly Bicycles – Massachusetts – handlebars / seatposts / stems
Form cycles – Arizona – seat posts / stems
Gravity Dropper – Montana – adjustable height seatposts
Groovy Cycleworks – Ohio – crankset / forks / handlebars / stems
Hadley – no website : ( – California – hubs
Hit N Run Designs – California – Stems
Homebrewed Components – bash rings / chainrings / cogs
Industry 9 – North Carolina- hubs
Inglis Cycles – California – forks / stems
K-Edge Cycling – Idaho – camera mounts / chain catcher / computer mounts / gps mounts / ring guard
Kent Eriksen Cycles – Colorado – seatposts
Kettle Cycles – Illinois – brake rotors
King Cage – Colorado – water bottle cages
Kish Fabrication – North Carolina – stems
Lightning Bikes – California – crankset
LP Composite bicycle components – Washington – bar ends / handlebars / seatposts
Lynskey Performance Designs – Tennessee – handlebars / seatposts / stems
Marrow Components – Idaho – direct mount and standard stems, top caps
Moment Industries – California – brake rotors
Moots – Colorado – forks / seatposts / stems
MRP – Colorado – chainguides / chainrings / cranks (they say a majority of their products made in Colorado)
ODI Grips – California – grips
Oury Grips – Arkansas – grips
Paul Component Engineering – California – brake levers / chainguides / chain tensioner / cranks / seatpost
Pereira Cycles – forks / racks / stems
Phil Wood – California – hubs / nipples / seatpost collars / spokes
Point1 Racing – California – pedals / spacers / stems
Power Cordz – Idaho – derailleur/shift cables and housing
Profile Racing – Florida – chainrings / cranks / hubs
Project 321 – California – hubs, Lefty adapters, various accessories
Rich Adams – Pennsylvania – forks, racks, stems
Scrub Components – Utah – brake pads / brake rotors
Sella Anatomica – California – saddles
Seven Cycles – Massachusetts – handlebars / seatposts / stems
Soulcraft Cycles – California – forks / stems
SyCip Designs – California – bar ends / forks / handlebars
Tate Labs – California – computer mount / gps mount
LH Thomson – Georgia – seatpost / seatpost collar / stems
Ti Cycles Fabrication – Oregon – handlebars / light mounts / seatposts / stems
True Fabrication Bicycles – Texas – forks / stems
Twenty6 Components – Montana – bar end caps / pedals / seatpost clamps / stems
Velocity USA – Michigan/Florida – rims
Vulture Cycles – Oregon – forks
Watson Cycles – handlebars
Wheelsmith – Wisconsin – nipples / spokes
White Brothers – Colorado – forks
White Industries – California – cranks / freewheel / hubs
WickWërks – chainrings
Wolf Tooth Components – Illinois – chainrings
Zinn Cycles – Colorado – cranks
I hope this article has given you some options for your next build. America has a lot of great companies producing some phenomenal products for mountain bikers. As I said at the top of the article let me know if I’ve missed any American companies and I’ll get them added to this article.
You’re missing Action Tec.
http://www.actiontec.us/index.htm
Great thanks. I’ll add them to my update pool.
Velocity rims are now made in Florida. http://www.velocityusa.com/default.asp?contentID=1
Selle-Anatomica (terrible name) make saddles. http://www.selleanatomica.com/
Bold makes seaposts and skewers. http://www.boldprecision.com/bicycle.htm
Thanks for the help. I’ll get these added to the list.
Powercordz in Idaho. http://www.powercordz.com/
True Precision make their stealth hubs in the USA, virtually silent, I’d love to build up a set
Wolftooth components are made in the US of A. They target the 1 x drivetrain.
http://www.wolftoothcycling.com/
Ouch. I’ve wrote several articles on WTC and never included them in my list. I’ll get them added.
I picked up an aluminum hard tail mtb frame from Eugene Spicer several years back.
http://spicercycles.com
They specialize in track frames these days.
Give Jtekengineering.com a look see. They make some interesting cable pulleys that allow you to use dissimilar drivetrain components together.
Amerityre.com makes tires right here in the good old US of A. They might be solid rubber but maybe the perfect commuter tire.
Though they are a U.S. Company, I feel that after the debacle that it created, Homebrewed Components should be removed from this list. Customer service is a joke and after taking more than a year to receive only half of an order I placed, I can not suggest anyone use this company for anything. If I were the only person to have received this treatment, I would not take the effort to post this. A quick google search or search on MTBR reveals what I am talking about.
Please do not suggest a company that someone can send their money to and have the same experience that so many others have. At one point, I heard a class-action suit was being brought up against the company.
http://forums.mtbr.com/singlespeed/homebrewed-components-694887-57.html
Great www J.A.!! Love it, thank you. Please look at Dash Cycles for seats, post, combos. I have two seats myself and am VERY pleased. Great support also.
Are these made in the USA. I couldn’t find anything on their site that said they were.
Thanks for posting this. I appreciate it 🙂
Any USA made tires?
Not that I’m aware.
Wheelsmith not only makes spokes in Milwaukee WI, but also Rim Rods and from US sourced parts.
Hey!!! Great article. Check out eightyHD industries website and instagram. They are an american manufactured bike component company. These guys offer stems and after market crowns. Any support that my friends can get counts. Also, It is nice to see someone shed some light on American made products!
You’re missing Gunnar. They are the finest purveyor of handmade steel frames.
Def need to add them thanks.
This may be a necropost… however, this page is a very useful resource. Please update it. For example, please add woundup http://woundupcomposites.com/ to the list
guerrilla gravity!!! Makes frames.
Gotcha here – http://oldglorymtb.com/mountain-bikes-made-in-america/
Thanks for this great resource! BTW – Hadley has a website now – http://www.balleracing.com/
Not owned by Hadley but they do sell their hubs.