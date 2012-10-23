Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bike Parts Made In America

If you’re looking to build up a mostly American made mountain bike you’re in luck. There are a plethora of USA companies making mountain bike parts. While there are a lot of parts that can be bought from American manufacturers or handmade bike builders, there are also many parts that cannot be purchased. Major items like derailleurs, shifters, tires, and saddles do not have any American made alternatives.

Below I’ve made a listing of all of the American parts manufacturers I could find. I hope to create an exhaustive list of companies to purchase products from. Please let me know if I’ve missed a company or a company no longer makes their products in the USA.

If you’re looking for a mountain bike frame made in the USA be sure to check out my Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bikes Made In America.

Alliance Bicycles – Idaho – forks / seatposts / stems

BBG bash guards – Oregon – bashguards

Bishop Bikes – Maryland – forks / stems

Black Cat Bikes – California – forks / stems

Black Sheep Bikes – Colorado – forks / handlebars / stems

Bold Precision – Pennsylvania – seatposts, skewers

Bronto Bikes – Oregon – forks

Cane Creek – North Carolina – headsets / seatposts / suspension

Chris King – Oregon – bottom brackets / headsets / hubs

Clockwork Bikes – Wisconsin – forks / stems

DEAN Titanium Bikes – Colorado – forks / handlebars / seatposts / stems

DKG – California – seat post clamps, Maglite mounts

e.13 components – Massachusetts/California – chainguides (most of their other products are made overseas)

Endless Bikes – North Carolina – Cogs

Engin Cycles – Pennsylvania – forks / seatposts / stems

Enve Composites – Utah – rims only

ESI Grips – California – grips

Firefly Bicycles – Massachusetts – handlebars / seatposts / stems

Form cycles – Arizona – seat posts / stems

Gravity Dropper – Montana – adjustable height seatposts

Groovy Cycleworks – Ohio – crankset / forks / handlebars / stems

Hadley – no website : ( – California – hubs

Hit N Run Designs – California – Stems

Homebrewed Components – bash rings / chainrings / cogs

Industry 9 – North Carolina- hubs

Inglis Cycles – California – forks / stems

K-Edge Cycling – Idaho – camera mounts / chain catcher / computer mounts / gps mounts / ring guard

Kent Eriksen Cycles – Colorado – seatposts

Kettle Cycles – Illinois – brake rotors

King Cage – Colorado – water bottle cages

Kish Fabrication – North Carolina – stems

Lightning Bikes – California – crankset

LP Composite bicycle components – Washington – bar ends / handlebars / seatposts

Lynskey Performance Designs – Tennessee – handlebars / seatposts / stems

Marrow Components – Idaho – direct mount and standard stems, top caps

Moment Industries – California – brake rotors

Moots – Colorado – forks / seatposts / stems

MRP – Colorado – chainguides / chainrings / cranks (they say a majority of their products made in Colorado)

ODI Grips – California – grips

Oury Grips – Arkansas – grips

Paul Component Engineering – California – brake levers / chainguides / chain tensioner / cranks / seatpost

Pereira Cycles – forks / racks / stems

Phil Wood – California – hubs / nipples / seatpost collars / spokes

Point1 Racing – California – pedals / spacers / stems

Power Cordz – Idaho – derailleur/shift cables and housing

Profile Racing – Florida – chainrings / cranks / hubs

Project 321 – California – hubs, Lefty adapters, various accessories

Rich Adams – Pennsylvania – forks, racks, stems

Scrub Components – Utah – brake pads / brake rotors

Sella Anatomica – California – saddles

Seven Cycles – Massachusetts – handlebars / seatposts / stems

Soulcraft Cycles – California – forks / stems

SyCip Designs – California – bar ends / forks / handlebars

Tate Labs – California – computer mount / gps mount

LH Thomson – Georgia – seatpost / seatpost collar / stems

Ti Cycles Fabrication – Oregon – handlebars / light mounts / seatposts / stems

True Fabrication Bicycles – Texas – forks / stems

Twenty6 Components – Montana – bar end caps / pedals / seatpost clamps / stems

Velocity USA – Michigan/Florida – rims

Vulture Cycles – Oregon – forks

Watson Cycles – handlebars

Wheelsmith – Wisconsin – nipples / spokes

White Brothers – Colorado – forks

White Industries – California – cranks / freewheel / hubs

WickWërks – chainrings

Wolf Tooth Components – Illinois – chainrings

Zinn Cycles – Colorado – cranks

I hope this article has given you some options for your next build. America has a lot of great companies producing some phenomenal products for mountain bikers. As I said at the top of the article let me know if I’ve missed any American companies and I’ll get them added to this article.