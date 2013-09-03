Top 10 Best Mountain Bike Grips

by · September 3, 2013

Tags:

13 Responses

  1. Blake says:
    July 4, 2014 at 7:41 pm

    What do I have to take into considertion if I have bar ends? Measured my grips at 135mm from end to the bar end. Some of these are listed as 115mm to 130mm

    Reply
    • J.A. Caldwell says:
      July 25, 2014 at 1:32 pm

      Shorter grips might be designed for grip shift system. Bar ends don’t really matter. Just buy a standard sized grip.

      Reply
    • TIm says:
      February 13, 2015 at 1:22 pm

      Carefully remove your bar-ends then install your new grips of choice. Now find the nearest trash receptacle and throw those things away. Bar ends are absolutely useless.

      Reply
      • Coder says:
        June 18, 2015 at 2:49 pm

        Except that it’s nice not to have mud getting packed into your handlebar every time you lay the bike down, or worry about getting stabbed by a sharp bar end if you lose control on a steep descent and go OTB.

        Reply
        • Annemarie says:
          July 25, 2015 at 7:40 am

          Bar ends plugs are pretty important. Fall the wrong way without a plug and your bars work like cookie cutters–they will take a core biopsy of whatever you fall on. I am very pleased to have had bar ends when i fell chest first on to mine. ALWAYS have plugs!

          Reply
  2. Ignatius says:
    October 22, 2014 at 3:07 pm

    I have always had a problem with hand numbness. I guess ergonomic grips would help, but I’m afraid that the same efect that would help with this would be against bike control in All-Mountain use (descending and technical zones).
    Would this be so?

    Cheers

    Reply
    • J.A. Caldwell says:
      October 22, 2014 at 3:13 pm

      I think Ergon’s or Specialized’s grips would work fine for you. Might have a little time to get used to them but plenty of people use them for AM riding.

      Reply
      • Nick dj says:
        December 3, 2014 at 11:19 am

        Bought a used bike with the Ergon grips on which I thought would hamper control and so would remove when I got home. But one ride was all I needed to know that no control was lost, but the hammering my wrists and hands were getting was greatly reduced. I honestly would not ride far without them now and they were kept and installed on my new bike when I swapped. Expensive but worth every penny. Try some

        Reply
  3. Damien says:
    March 31, 2015 at 7:31 am

    I want a pair that are comfortable and won’t hurt my hands when I am riding

    Reply
  4. Lisa says:
    February 19, 2016 at 12:36 am

    I’m specifically looking for grips that would help alleviate pressure at the UCL mcp jt of thumb. I had a dislocation with surgery. Severe pain at the base of thumb on bar when I brake. Thumb stabilizer is worthless. The smaller grip allows more control when doing technical climbs and rocks rather than the larger thickness grip but the small grip and traditional angle caused more pressure at the base of my thumb. any recommendations for brand and type of grip for this situation?

    Reply
    • Brian says:
      July 31, 2016 at 12:23 pm

      All people looking for ergonomic grips should try out the ESI Chunky before going Ergon. I used to get the pinched ulnar nerve and started using Ergon’s. The Ergon’s worked but they are clumsy beasts and expensive. The ESI Chunky’s are about $18 and when positioned right (there is a thicker side) provides all the same relief but without the awkwardness of Ergon. Forget the price tag, i’d pay triple for the ESI’s and still have them on all my bikes.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

OldGloryMTB.com

Find Best Deals On Made In USA Products @ JensonUSA

Categories

Archives