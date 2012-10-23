Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bikes Made In America

by · October 23, 2012

Tags:

109 Responses

  1. Brent says:
    November 6, 2012 at 9:28 pm

    What about Quiring and Waltworks?

    • J.A. Caldwell says:
      November 6, 2012 at 10:08 pm

      Thanks for the suggestions! I’ll get them added soon.

      As always feel free to let me know about anyone I don’t have on the list.

      • Mike B says:
        July 28, 2014 at 5:58 am

        Wow – what a great list and great website – there are so many great American made bikes out there!  Why would anyone get a plastic cookie cutter from Taiwan?  My three bikes: Lynskey Sportive, Lynskey Pro 650, and a 1972 Schwinn Racer!

  2. Archie says:
    November 6, 2012 at 11:43 pm

    Geekhouse Bikes
    http://www.geekhousebikes.com/

  3. osucycler says:
    November 6, 2012 at 11:44 pm

    What about Gunnar?

    http://gunnarbikes.com/site/

  4. Michael says:
    November 6, 2012 at 11:51 pm

    litespeed
    http://www.litespeed.com/

  5. James says:
    November 6, 2012 at 11:55 pm

    Gunnar / Waterford, too.

  6. Jack says:
    November 7, 2012 at 3:36 am

    …Yeti?

  7. J_Homebrew says:
    November 7, 2012 at 3:37 pm

    How about 616 in Grand Rapids MI?

  8. Bryan Cyr says:
    November 14, 2012 at 3:04 am

    Ellsworth? I know the Carbon are made overseas but the Aluminum ones are still made in the USA.

  9. Todd says:
    November 14, 2012 at 5:25 am

    Great list, honored to be represented. I have a few more that need to be up. Generic Cycles, Denver- Chris builds sweet bikes under the Generic title as well as Spot Brand and “Reeb”. Also can’t forget about the master Don McClung and his “Back Yard Bikes”, Salida CO. If you like 29ers tip your hat to Don.

  10. mike says:
    November 14, 2012 at 12:29 pm

    Bronto Bikes in Oregon, handmade steel

  11. David says:
    November 14, 2012 at 3:29 pm

    I thought alchemy was in Austin, tx?

    Also, don’t forget Spooky!

  12. Patrick says:
    November 18, 2012 at 3:31 pm

    Great list. Is Willits back? I thought he was working at Alchemy.

  13. andy says:
    November 25, 2012 at 2:35 am

    black market

  14. Tom says:
    November 29, 2012 at 3:59 am

    Justice Madison Cycles in Old Fort Tennessee.

    info@justicemadisoncycles.com

  15. will says:
    November 30, 2012 at 4:09 pm

    Simple Bicycle Co – Portland, OR. A one man show who’s been at it for decades. He builds everything from BMX to roadie

  16. Max says:
    January 3, 2013 at 2:48 am

    Rich Phillip cycles out of St. Louis.
    http://richphillipscycles.blogspot.com/2010/10/peat-henry-new-29er.html?m=1

    Meech Custom Cycles out of Mountain Home, Arkansas.
    http://meechcustombikes.blogspot.com/?m=1

  17. Renzo says:
    January 21, 2013 at 7:28 pm

    One of the most famous welders/builders in the bike industrie, Frank “the Welder” Wadelton, from the old Yeti company.

    http://www.frankthewelder.com/

  18. Renzo says:
    January 21, 2013 at 7:34 pm

    And another Yeti builder and the maker of one of the most iconic mountainbike in history, the Yeti C-26, Chris Herting.

    http://www.3dracingbikes.com

  19. Ace says:
    February 24, 2013 at 2:50 pm

    Guerilla Gravity / Colorado Gravity Bikes

    http://ridegg.com/

  20. Ian says:
    February 26, 2013 at 7:03 pm

    http://www.brooklynmachineworks.com/

  21. Eric Daume says:
    March 2, 2013 at 1:35 am

    OS bikes are made in Taiwan. Also, Handsome bikes are mostly from overseas, but they’re 29er is outsourced to Peacock Grove.

    Reply
    • J.A. Caldwell says:
      March 4, 2013 at 7:07 pm

      Hmm didn’t realize that about OS Bikes. I’ll make the Handsome Bikes entry more specific to their 29er. That’s why they’re in the list because PG makes that bike for them.

  22. siege says:
    March 27, 2013 at 1:06 am

    Superco bikes

  23. Jerry says:
    May 17, 2013 at 12:14 am

    THis is a great list, thanks so much for putting it together. It’s wonderful to see how many makers have sprung up. I really hope you’ll find the inner resources to keep this list maintained 😉 I know it’s not easy. THanks for taking the time. Now find me a reasonably priced US made kids bike HA HA….

  24. Jerry says:
    June 21, 2013 at 11:11 pm

    I don’t know what’s going on with vulture cycles but they seem to have lost their domain. Their blogspot is untouched too http://vulturecycles.blogspot.com but there seems to be activity on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/vulturecycles

  25. Chris says:
    July 10, 2013 at 5:34 pm

    Thanks for the effort. Awesome list.

  26. Morrissey says:
    August 5, 2013 at 1:04 pm

    What about Santa Cruz?

  27. Jerry says:
    August 9, 2013 at 9:05 pm

    Ever heard of Rodriquez? I know nothing about them http://www.rodcycle.com

  28. David M. says:
    September 20, 2013 at 8:04 am

    What about this one?
    http://blog.budnitzbicycles.com

  29. Troy says:
    October 16, 2013 at 1:44 am

    I love this list, it has made deciding on my next bike that much harder. Also check out Silent Cycles, they use steel and build both road and mountain bikes in Tennessee. http://silentcycles.com/

  30. Ron says:
    January 6, 2014 at 7:57 am

    Nice list, but Merlin is missing 😉 They make bicycles since the ’90s.
    http://www.merlinbike.com/

  31. Dave says:
    January 29, 2014 at 6:21 pm

    Wiseman Frameworks – http://www.wisemanframeworks.com

  32. Jerry says:
    August 17, 2014 at 9:02 am

    Walt Works moved to park city UT

    Also: there’s Fatback cycles
    http://fatbackbikes.com

    Reply
    • J.A. Caldwell says:
      August 18, 2014 at 6:03 pm

      Thanks so much. I need to do a little updating.

      • Jerry says:
        February 20, 2015 at 8:26 pm

        You know, I take it back about Fatback. They are pretty misleading. Across the top of their website they say, “ALASKA BUILT BICYCLES • MADE IN THE USA”. That’s what I saw that made me post here. But, when you start to actually look it turns out they only make their AL frame here. NONE of their other stuff… and they offer a lot of parts… is US made. That’s pretty deceptive. Then when I tried to contact them through various media, they just totally ignored me.

  33. David says:
    August 28, 2014 at 4:53 pm

    May I suggest the only 36er fully custom bike made for really tall riders:
    http://www.dirtysixer.com
    Based in San Francisco, built in the USA (steel, aluminium and titanium) sourcing a huge majority of our components from US and European manufacturers.
    Thanks!

  34. Spencer says:
    August 28, 2014 at 8:02 pm

    Hey, Xprezo is a company that does everything from design to production in house in Bromont, Quebec. (Canada, not the US, but still.)

    I believe Devinci also manufactures in Quebec.

  35. bill says:
    September 5, 2014 at 1:44 am

    I refuse to buy anything not made here in the USA. This site is a huge help as I get ready to move to a 29er. Thanks

  36. Will says:
    September 8, 2014 at 1:01 am

    Check out WIlco Cycleworks in Wilmington, Delaware.

    http://www.wilcocycleworks.com
    https://www.facebook.com/WilcoCycleworks

    Thanks!

  37. Chuck Fritz says:
    September 15, 2014 at 2:00 am

    Unfortunately Tom Tesdale, owner of TET, passed away this year on RAGBRAI. He died riding his bike.

    http://thegazette.com/subject/news/west-branch-custom-bike-builder-dies-on-ragbrai-20140722

  38. wolfgang says:
    September 15, 2014 at 2:51 am

    Don’t forget Ritchey

  39. Brett E. says:
    September 19, 2014 at 3:07 am

    I only know him from local bike shows/swaps, but here is one from Missouri:

    http://www.fecycles.com

    Great list, thanks for compiling it!

  40. pfitz says:
    October 9, 2014 at 5:47 am

    Falconer Cycles
    I would classify him as a humble bad ass. He builds all kinds of bikes.

    http://falconercycles.com/

  41. Kenny says:
    October 10, 2014 at 1:33 am

    You missed a bunch of TX builders:

    Clyde James Cycles

    Daltex Handmade Bicycles

    Edoz Bicycles

    Gallus Cycles

    Gjertsen Framebuilding Tools

    Millenium Cycles

    Phantasm Cycle Works

    Southwest Frameworks

    Violet Crown Cycles

  42. andrew says:
    November 21, 2014 at 11:53 pm

    Vlad cycles in NJ.

  43. Robert Robertson says:
    December 29, 2014 at 1:47 pm

    Good job man way to list the little guys doing it right and the best they can. I support my local bike shop here in Colorado Springs by purchasing solely from them which is hard to do.

  44. bill do says:
    January 10, 2015 at 10:44 pm

    all of trek’s project one bikes are made in the U.S. as well

  45. DKF says:
    January 24, 2015 at 7:59 pm

    Are Spot Brand Honey Badgers made in Taiwan? It appears they are made in Golden, but maybe not…..

  46. Cooper says:
    January 26, 2015 at 7:13 am

    Thomson (the one with the seat posts) now makes titanium frames in their Georgia factory.

  47. Gary Kovarik says:
    February 16, 2015 at 5:18 pm

    great list love the photos. St Louis Missouri has a builder FeCycles, They build in steel , titanium and carbon. fecycles.com

  48. Joshua says:
    March 21, 2015 at 9:56 am

    SISU out of Marquette, Michigan

  49. Otto says:
    April 14, 2015 at 4:01 am

    No Love for Aussie Cycle Works? Hand built in USA.

  50. GL says:
    May 14, 2015 at 7:01 am

    the return of the legend … home of the yo eddy … FAT CHANCE is back!!!!!!!

    http://www.fatchancebicycles.com/

  51. adam says:
    June 4, 2015 at 8:34 am

    because companies such as GT have given great things to the industry. It built the BMX division single-handedly, it reshaped the MB division with Triple Triangle and currently redefined the Road Bike. It designed the iDrive suspension and built the legendary top dawg…the GT Fury. GT was established in 1972 and is now a Canadian company. It may be under an umbrella with Schwinn and Cannondale but let’s face it, between GT and Schwinn those 2 have seen and done it all. Regardless of where Schwinn is today the sheer amount of R&D and history as well as achievements between the two place them at the top of the heap in terms of resume. Giant is the biggest seller but that’s it…a Taiwanese sellout. Nothing more nothing less. GT is a company that brought innovation and gave to the industry multiple times. What have these contributed in history?

  52. Curtis says:
    July 5, 2015 at 5:28 pm

    Mountain Cycle went out of business in 2012. In 2011, they attempted to rebuild their brand with a new line of mountain bikes including the San Andreas II and Zen II. Though designed in California, the frames were all manufactured in Taiwan.

  53. von says:
    August 30, 2015 at 2:46 am

    Great list. Don’t forget Landshark. http://landsharkbicycles.com

  54. John says:
    March 7, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    Check these guys out….. F-Bom, love the name and there comparison of Taiwan built vs USA build is awesomeness…

  55. John says:
    March 8, 2016 at 3:16 am

    What about F-Bom Bike Co

  56. John says:
    March 10, 2016 at 11:43 am

    Sorry for the double post above… here’s a sweet Montana builder Sklar Bikes http://www.sklarbikes.com/

  57. John says:
    March 11, 2016 at 12:10 pm

    Sweet selection of US made frames http://www.chumbausa.com/tech/

  58. Gary says:
    April 17, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    This is an exceptional (!) website. I rode Schwinns my whole life (now 61, retired Navy, Federal LE Officer)….looking for a custom “bikepacker” with built-in fly rod kit. So, thanks John….I was going to suggest Chumba as well. I have been considering Chumba (out of Austin TX) for a month or so. They have been outstanding in responding.

  59. Andrew says:
    May 1, 2016 at 3:34 pm

    TBC transition bicycle company out of Washington, they make the patrol and scout, I’m sure you’ve heard of them 🙂

  60. Sean says:
    June 20, 2016 at 3:21 am

    Spicer Cycles

    Custom Steel

  61. Mike says:
    August 3, 2016 at 3:42 am

    I just sent an email to Ellsworth. They claim that the alloy bikes are welded in California

  62. James says:
    November 23, 2016 at 12:14 pm

    Why have you not added these???

    http://www.sklarbikes.com/

    http://www.chumbausa.com/tech/

    http://www.fbombikeco.com/

  1. 6 places to shop American made - Garage Grown Gear
    July 2, 2015

    […] has also created a couple of exhaustive USA made lists worthy of recognition. The first features mountain bike frames and the second covers mountain bike parts. It also has in-depth coverage of the North American […]

