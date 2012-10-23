Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bikes Made In America

The United States has a wide array of bicycle builders across the entire nation. While the major American brands like Specialized, Trek, and GT mass produce their bikes overseas, there is a very strong contingent of custom handmade mountain bike builders creating masterful works of art here in our own country. There are also medium size bike producers Intense Cycles and Turner Bikes offering mountain bikers model choices across the whole spectrum of the sport from XC race to downhill.

I’m going to do my best to keep an on going list of all of the American bike companies producing their product in the United States. Below you’ll find a list of the bike companies with their website, where they are located, and the materials they use. Hopefully this guide will help you find the mountain bike you’re looking for made in the USA. Each builder has their own unique style and offer varying models. Some don’t even just make frames, they build stems, seatposts, handlebars, and forks. If you want to see more mountain bike components made in America, check out my Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bike Parts Made In America.

State Directory:

California Colorado Idaho Maryland Michigan Minnesota New Hampshire Oregon Pennsylvania

3D Racing – Colorado – Steel, Aluminum

44 Bikes – New Hampshire – Steel

616 Bicycle Fabrication – Michigan – Steel

Action Tec – California – Titanium, Aluminum, Steel

Ahearne Cycles – Oregon – Steel

Ahrens Bicycles – California – Aluminum, Steel

Alchemy Bicycle Co. – Colorado – Stainless Steel

Alliance bicycles – Idaho – Titanium, Steel

AMPeirce Cycles – Colorado – Steel

Appleman Bicycles – Minnesota – Carbon

Aussie Cycleworks – Texas – Titanium

Bicycle Fabrications – California – Steel

Bilenky Cycle Works – Pennsylvania – Steel

Bishop Bikes – Maryland – Steel

Black Cat Bikes – California – Steel

Black Market Bikes – California – Steel

Black Sheep Bikes – Colorado – Titanium, Steel

Blaze Bicycles – Utah – Steel

Bob Keller Frameworks – Michigan – Steel

Boedie Cycles – Montana – Steel

Bohemian Bicycles – Arizona – Steel

Boo Bicycles – Colorado – Bamboo

Breadwinner Cycles – Oregon – Steel

Bronto Bikes – Oregon – Steel

Brooklyn Machine Works – New York – Steel

Budd Bike Works – Massachusetts – Steel

By:Stickel – North Carolina – Steel

Caletti Bicycles – California – Steel, Titanium

Calfee Design – California – Bamboo

Capitol Bicycles – Ohio – Steel, Titanium

Castellano Designs – California – Aluminum

Castle Frameworks – Idaho – Steel, Titanium

Cielo by Chris King – Oregon – Steel

Circle A Cycles – Rhode Island – Steel

Clockwork Bikes – Wisconsin – Steel

Coconino Cycles – Arizona – Steel

Columbine Cycle Works – California – Steel

Curtlo Cycles – Washington – Steel

Cycles J.Bryant – Oregon – Steel

Cycles Papillon – Oregon – Titanium

Cysco Cycles – Tennessee – Titanium

Daltex Handmade Bikes – Texas – Steel

DEAN Titanium Bikes – Colorado – Titanium

Desalvo Custom Cycles – Oregon – Steel, Titanium

DirtySixer – California – Steel, Titanium, Aluminum

Don McClung – (719) 539-7146 – Colorado – Steel

Dornbox Bikes – Maine – Steel

DSB Bikes – Utah – Titanium, Steel

Durango Bike Company – Colorado – Titanium, Aluminum

Edoz Bicycles – Oklahoma – Steel

Elephant Bikes – Washington – Steel

Ellis Cycles – Wisconsin – Steel

Ellsworth Bikes – No Longer Made In The USA – Aluminum

Engin Cycles – Pennsylvania – Steel

English Cycles – Oregon – Steel

EWR Bikes – Pennsylvania – Steel

Falconer Cycles – California – Steel

Fe Cycles – Missouri – Steel, Titanium, Carbon

Firefly Bicycles – Massachusetts – Titanium

Foes Racing – California – Aluminum

Form Cycles – Arizona – Titanium, Steel

Frank The Welder – Vermont – Steel

Funk Cycles – Colorado – Titanium

Gallus Handmade Bicycles – Colorado – Steel

Gaulzetti – Massachusetts – Aluminum

Geekhouse Bikes – Massachusetts – Steel

Generic Cycles – Colorado- Titanium

Graham Cycles – New Hampshire – Steel

Jonathan Greene Cycles – Florida – Steel

Groovy Cycleworks – Ohio – Steel, Titanium, Aluminum

Guerrilla Gravity – Colorado – Aluminum

Guipago Cycles – New Hampshire – Steel

Gunnar Cycles – Wisconsin – Steel

Handsome Cycles – Minnesota – Steel

Harvey Cycle Works – Indiana – Steel

Honey Bicycles – Massachusetts – Steel

Hubcap Cycles – Pennsylvania – Steel, Titanium

Hunter Cycles – California – Steel

Igleheart Custom Frames and Forks – Massachusetts – Steel

Independent Fabrication – New Hampshire – Steel, Titanium

Inglis Cycles – California – Steel

Intense Cycles – California – Aluminum

Ira Ryan Cycles – Oregon – Steel

Justice Madison Cycles – Tennessee – Steel

K.Bedford Customs – New York – Steel, Titanium

Kelson Custom Cycles – Idaho – Carbon, Steel, Titanium

Kent Eriksen Cycles – Colorado – Titanium

Kesho Bicycles – Oregon – Steel

KirkLee Cycles – Texas – Carbon Fiber

Kish Fabrication – North Carolina – Titanium, Steel

La Suprema – Arizona – Steel

Lenz Sport – Colorado – Aluminum

Litespeed – Tennessee – Titanium

Lucid Cycles – Utah – Steel

Lynskey Performance Designs – Tennessee – Titanium

Machine Cycles – Oregon – Steel

Maestro Frameworks – Pennsylvania – Steel

Matter Cycles – Colorado – Steel

Matthews Custom Cycles – New Mexico – Steel

McShane Bikes – Pennsylvania – Steel, Aluminum, Titanium

Meech Custom Cycles – Arkansas – Steel

Merlin – Utah – Titanium

Moots – Colorado – Titanium

Mosaic Cycles – Colorado – Titanium, Steel

Muse Cycles – California – Steel

NTP Bikes – California – Titanium

Oddity Cycles – Colorado – Steel

O’Leary Bicycles – New Mexico – Steel

One Ghost Industries – California/Oregon – Aluminum

Oswald Cycle Works – Pennsylvania – Steel

Paketa Cycles – Colorado – Magnesium

Pallas Athena Custom Bicycles – Minnesota – Steel

Peacock Groove – Minnesota – Steel

Penguin Cycles – Vermont – Steel

Pereira Cycles – Steel

Primus Mootry – Colorado – Aluminum, Steel, Titanium

Priority Cycles – Idaho – Carbon Fiber, Aluminum

Q Ball Bikes – Michigan – Steel

Quiring Cycles – Michigan – Aluminum, Steel, Titanium

Realm Cycles – Oregon – Steel

Reeb Cycles – Colorado – Steel, Titanium

Renovo Bicycles – Oregon – Wood

Retrotec – California – steel

Rex Cycles – California – Steel

Rich Adams – Pennsylvania – Steel

Rich Phillips – Steel

Rick Jones – New York – Steel

Ritte Cycles – California – Stainless Steel

Rock Lobster Cycles – California – Steel, Aluminum

Rosene Bicycles – Arizona – Steel

Rosko Bikes – New York – Steel

Samsara Cycles– Colorado – Aluminum, Steel

Sarif Cycle Worx – North Carolina – Steel

SCW Customs – Maryland – Steel

Serotta – New York – Titanium

Seven Cycles – Massachusetts – Titanium, Carbon fiber, Steel

Shamrock Cycles – Indiana – Steel

Shawver Cycles – California – Steel

Signal Cycles – Oregon – Steel

Silent Cycles – Tennessee – Steel

Simple Bicycle Co. – Washington – Steel

Siren Bicycles – California – Steel

Six Eleven Bicycle Co. – Virginia – Steel

Snyder Cycles – Georgia – Steel

Soulcraft Cycles – California – Steel

Spooky Bikes – Vermont – Steel, Aluminum

Steve Potts Bicycles – California – Titanium

Stijl Cycles – Virginia – Steel

Stinner Frameworks – California – Steel

Stout bikes – Texas – Steel

Strong Frames – Montana – Steel, Titanium

Superco – Utah – Steel

SyCip Designs – California – Steel, Titanium, Aluminum

Ted Wojcik Custom Bicycles – New Hampshire – Steel

TET Cycles – Iowa – Steel

Thin Air Frameworks – Colorado – Steel

Thomson – Georgia – Titanium

Thursday Bicycles – Idaho – Steel

Ti Cycles Fabrication – Oregon – Titanium, Steel

Tonic Fabrication – Oregon – Steel

Tronix – Arizona – Titanium, Steel

True Fabrication Bicycles – Texas – Steel

Turner Bikes – No Longer Made In USA – Aluminum

Twenty2 Cycles – Colorado – Titanim

Vassago Cycles – Arizona – Steel, Titanium

Ventana Mountain Bikes – California – Aluminum

Vertigo Cycles – Oregon – Titanium

Vibe Cycles – Idaho – Bamboo

Vicious Cycles – New York – Steel, Titanium

Victoria Cycles – Colorado – Steel

Vlad Cycles – New Jersey – Steel

Vulture Cycles – Oregon – Steel, Titanium

Waltworks Custom Bicycles – Colorado – Steel

Watson Cycles – steel

Weaver Cycle Works – New Jersey – Steel

Wilco Cycle Works – Delaware – Steel, Titanium

Willits Bikes – Colorado – Steel, Titanium

Wily Cycles – Colorado – Steel, Titanium

Wiseman Frameworks – Illinois – Steel

Wolfhound Cycles – Orgeon – Steel

Yipsan Bicycles – Steel

Yokeiseasy Bicycle Co. – Pennsylvania – Titanium, Steel

Zinn Cycles – Colorado – Titanium, Steel, Aluminum

Zukas Cycles – Georgia – Steel

I hope you’ve enjoyed this listing. America sure does have a bunch of amazingly talented builders. As I said at the top of the article, I’ll be updating this post as I find more builders. In case I’ve missed any feel free to comment or send me an email.