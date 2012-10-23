Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bikes Made In America
The United States has a wide array of bicycle builders across the entire nation. While the major American brands like Specialized, Trek, and GT mass produce their bikes overseas, there is a very strong contingent of custom handmade mountain bike builders creating masterful works of art here in our own country. There are also medium size bike producers Intense Cycles and Turner Bikes offering mountain bikers model choices across the whole spectrum of the sport from XC race to downhill.
I’m going to do my best to keep an on going list of all of the American bike companies producing their product in the United States. Below you’ll find a list of the bike companies with their website, where they are located, and the materials they use. Hopefully this guide will help you find the mountain bike you’re looking for made in the USA. Each builder has their own unique style and offer varying models. Some don’t even just make frames, they build stems, seatposts, handlebars, and forks. If you want to see more mountain bike components made in America, check out my Ultimate Listing: Mountain Bike Parts Made In America.
3D Racing – Colorado – Steel, Aluminum
44 Bikes – New Hampshire – Steel
616 Bicycle Fabrication – Michigan – Steel
Action Tec – California – Titanium, Aluminum, Steel
Ahearne Cycles – Oregon – Steel
Ahrens Bicycles – California – Aluminum, Steel
Alchemy Bicycle Co. – Colorado – Stainless Steel
Alliance bicycles – Idaho – Titanium, Steel
AMPeirce Cycles – Colorado – Steel
Appleman Bicycles – Minnesota – Carbon
Aussie Cycleworks – Texas – Titanium
Bicycle Fabrications – California – Steel
Bilenky Cycle Works – Pennsylvania – Steel
Bishop Bikes – Maryland – Steel
Black Cat Bikes – California – Steel
Black Market Bikes – California – Steel
Black Sheep Bikes – Colorado – Titanium, Steel
Blaze Bicycles – Utah – Steel
Bob Keller Frameworks – Michigan – Steel
Boedie Cycles – Montana – Steel
Bohemian Bicycles – Arizona – Steel
Boo Bicycles – Colorado – Bamboo
Breadwinner Cycles – Oregon – Steel
Bronto Bikes – Oregon – Steel
Brooklyn Machine Works – New York – Steel
Budd Bike Works – Massachusetts – Steel
By:Stickel – North Carolina – Steel
Caletti Bicycles – California – Steel, Titanium
Calfee Design – California – Bamboo
Capitol Bicycles – Ohio – Steel, Titanium
Castellano Designs – California – Aluminum
Castle Frameworks – Idaho – Steel, Titanium
Cielo by Chris King – Oregon – Steel
Circle A Cycles – Rhode Island – Steel
Clockwork Bikes – Wisconsin – Steel
Coconino Cycles – Arizona – Steel
Columbine Cycle Works – California – Steel
Curtlo Cycles – Washington – Steel
Cycles J.Bryant – Oregon – Steel
Cycles Papillon – Oregon – Titanium
Cysco Cycles – Tennessee – Titanium
Daltex Handmade Bikes – Texas – Steel
DEAN Titanium Bikes – Colorado – Titanium
Desalvo Custom Cycles – Oregon – Steel, Titanium
DirtySixer – California – Steel, Titanium, Aluminum
Don McClung – (719) 539-7146 – Colorado – Steel
Dornbox Bikes – Maine – Steel
DSB Bikes – Utah – Titanium, Steel
Durango Bike Company – Colorado – Titanium, Aluminum
Edoz Bicycles – Oklahoma – Steel
Elephant Bikes – Washington – Steel
Ellis Cycles – Wisconsin – Steel
Ellsworth Bikes – No Longer Made In The USA – Aluminum
Engin Cycles – Pennsylvania – Steel
English Cycles – Oregon – Steel
EWR Bikes – Pennsylvania – Steel
Falconer Cycles – California – Steel
Fe Cycles – Missouri – Steel, Titanium, Carbon
Firefly Bicycles – Massachusetts – Titanium
Foes Racing – California – Aluminum
Form Cycles – Arizona – Titanium, Steel
Frank The Welder – Vermont – Steel
Funk Cycles – Colorado – Titanium
Gallus Handmade Bicycles – Colorado – Steel
Gaulzetti – Massachusetts – Aluminum
Geekhouse Bikes – Massachusetts – Steel
Generic Cycles – Colorado- Titanium
Graham Cycles – New Hampshire – Steel
Jonathan Greene Cycles – Florida – Steel
Groovy Cycleworks – Ohio – Steel, Titanium, Aluminum
Guerrilla Gravity – Colorado – Aluminum
Guipago Cycles – New Hampshire – Steel
Gunnar Cycles – Wisconsin – Steel
Handsome Cycles – Minnesota – Steel
Harvey Cycle Works – Indiana – Steel
Honey Bicycles – Massachusetts – Steel
Hubcap Cycles – Pennsylvania – Steel, Titanium
Hunter Cycles – California – Steel
Igleheart Custom Frames and Forks – Massachusetts – Steel
Independent Fabrication – New Hampshire – Steel, Titanium
Inglis Cycles – California – Steel
Intense Cycles – California – Aluminum
Ira Ryan Cycles – Oregon – Steel
Justice Madison Cycles – Tennessee – Steel
K.Bedford Customs – New York – Steel, Titanium
Kelson Custom Cycles – Idaho – Carbon, Steel, Titanium
Kent Eriksen Cycles – Colorado – Titanium
Kesho Bicycles – Oregon – Steel
KirkLee Cycles – Texas – Carbon Fiber
Kish Fabrication – North Carolina – Titanium, Steel
La Suprema – Arizona – Steel
Lenz Sport – Colorado – Aluminum
Litespeed – Tennessee – Titanium
Lucid Cycles – Utah – Steel
Lynskey Performance Designs – Tennessee – Titanium
Machine Cycles – Oregon – Steel
Maestro Frameworks – Pennsylvania – Steel
Matter Cycles – Colorado – Steel
Matthews Custom Cycles – New Mexico – Steel
McShane Bikes – Pennsylvania – Steel, Aluminum, Titanium
Meech Custom Cycles – Arkansas – Steel
Merlin – Utah – Titanium
Moots – Colorado – Titanium
Mosaic Cycles – Colorado – Titanium, Steel
Muse Cycles – California – Steel
NTP Bikes – California – Titanium
Oddity Cycles – Colorado – Steel
O’Leary Bicycles – New Mexico – Steel
One Ghost Industries – California/Oregon – Aluminum
Oswald Cycle Works – Pennsylvania – Steel
Paketa Cycles – Colorado – Magnesium
Pallas Athena Custom Bicycles – Minnesota – Steel
Peacock Groove – Minnesota – Steel
Penguin Cycles – Vermont – Steel
Pereira Cycles – Steel
Primus Mootry – Colorado – Aluminum, Steel, Titanium
Priority Cycles – Idaho – Carbon Fiber, Aluminum
Q Ball Bikes – Michigan – Steel
Quiring Cycles – Michigan – Aluminum, Steel, Titanium
Realm Cycles – Oregon – Steel
Reeb Cycles – Colorado – Steel, Titanium
Renovo Bicycles – Oregon – Wood
Retrotec – California – steel
Rex Cycles – California – Steel
Rich Adams – Pennsylvania – Steel
Rich Phillips – Steel
Rick Jones – New York – Steel
Ritte Cycles – California – Stainless Steel
Rock Lobster Cycles – California – Steel, Aluminum
Rosene Bicycles – Arizona – Steel
Rosko Bikes – New York – Steel
Samsara Cycles– Colorado – Aluminum, Steel
Sarif Cycle Worx – North Carolina – Steel
SCW Customs – Maryland – Steel
Serotta – New York – Titanium
Seven Cycles – Massachusetts – Titanium, Carbon fiber, Steel
Shamrock Cycles – Indiana – Steel
Shawver Cycles – California – Steel
Signal Cycles – Oregon – Steel
Silent Cycles – Tennessee – Steel
Simple Bicycle Co. – Washington – Steel
Siren Bicycles – California – Steel
Six Eleven Bicycle Co. – Virginia – Steel
Snyder Cycles – Georgia – Steel
Soulcraft Cycles – California – Steel
Spooky Bikes – Vermont – Steel, Aluminum
Steve Potts Bicycles – California – Titanium
Stijl Cycles – Virginia – Steel
Stinner Frameworks – California – Steel
Stout bikes – Texas – Steel
Strong Frames – Montana – Steel, Titanium
Superco – Utah – Steel
SyCip Designs – California – Steel, Titanium, Aluminum
Ted Wojcik Custom Bicycles – New Hampshire – Steel
TET Cycles – Iowa – Steel
Thin Air Frameworks – Colorado – Steel
Thomson – Georgia – Titanium
Thursday Bicycles – Idaho – Steel
Ti Cycles Fabrication – Oregon – Titanium, Steel
Tonic Fabrication – Oregon – Steel
Tronix – Arizona – Titanium, Steel
True Fabrication Bicycles – Texas – Steel
Turner Bikes – No Longer Made In USA – Aluminum
Twenty2 Cycles – Colorado – Titanim
Vassago Cycles – Arizona – Steel, Titanium
Ventana Mountain Bikes – California – Aluminum
Vertigo Cycles – Oregon – Titanium
Vibe Cycles – Idaho – Bamboo
Vicious Cycles – New York – Steel, Titanium
Victoria Cycles – Colorado – Steel
Vlad Cycles – New Jersey – Steel
Vulture Cycles – Oregon – Steel, Titanium
Waltworks Custom Bicycles – Colorado – Steel
Watson Cycles – steel
Weaver Cycle Works – New Jersey – Steel
Wilco Cycle Works – Delaware – Steel, Titanium
Willits Bikes – Colorado – Steel, Titanium
Wily Cycles – Colorado – Steel, Titanium
Wiseman Frameworks – Illinois – Steel
Wolfhound Cycles – Orgeon – Steel
Yipsan Bicycles – Steel
Yokeiseasy Bicycle Co. – Pennsylvania – Titanium, Steel
Zinn Cycles – Colorado – Titanium, Steel, Aluminum
Zukas Cycles – Georgia – Steel
I hope you’ve enjoyed this listing. America sure does have a bunch of amazingly talented builders. As I said at the top of the article, I’ll be updating this post as I find more builders. In case I’ve missed any feel free to comment or send me an email.
Wow – what a great list and great website – there are so many great American made bikes out there! Why would anyone get a plastic cookie cutter from Taiwan? My three bikes: Lynskey Sportive, Lynskey Pro 650, and a 1972 Schwinn Racer!
Great list, honored to be represented. I have a few more that need to be up. Generic Cycles, Denver- Chris builds sweet bikes under the Generic title as well as Spot Brand and “Reeb”. Also can’t forget about the master Don McClung and his “Back Yard Bikes”, Salida CO. If you like 29ers tip your hat to Don.
Bronto Bikes in Oregon, handmade steel
We win tons of MTB races every year!
Aluminum/Steel XC/Trail/DS/DJ
Bellows Falls, VT
