Top 10 American Mountain Bike Online Stores

Where do you buy your products online? Do you look for the best price or the most knowledgeable retailer?

NOTE: If you have a local bike shop please try to support them first with your business. However, some riders don’t have local bike shops, their bike shops don’t offer the product they’re after, or they can’t order it in time. In these cases looking online is your best answer to get what you need.

Making Choices:

If you’re looking to buy a mountain bike or mountain bike parts online you are faced with a lot of choices. There are a lot of online stores out there and some are definitely better than others. Often you need to decide whether or not you’re looking for the cheapest price for a particular product or if you want the best service.

Retailer Categories:

In this article I’ve created two categories that I feel the top online shops fall into. There are the “Inexpensive and Impersonal” shops and there are the “Rider focused and Knowledgeable” shops. Depending on your situation you can determine which shop to choose. If you know what you’re looking for, often times the cheapest route is what you’re after. If you’re in a rush for a part, knowing the shop location to judge how long the ship time will be can also factor in to your decision.

Questions And Help:

A lot of times riders don’t know what they want and really need some knowledgeable help to guide them. This is also important in choosing a shop to buy products from. Are you looking for a complete bike or just a frame? Do you have fitment questions? How easy is it to return something? All are important questions that a lot of riders ask.

Choose What Is Best For You:

Hopefully with this article I can steer you towards some really great American online mountain bike shops. In my experience I feel these shops offer the cream of the crop online and can be trusted. If you have any shops that you like to use that I haven’t mentioned, let us know down in the comments.

“Rider focused and Knowledgeable” Shops

Competitive Cyclist – Utah

What makes Competitive Cyclist special:

Detailed information on each product

Vast selection of high end components

They include real weights on many products

Great bike builder

Create their own product video reviews

Offer unconditional lifetime returns

Mountain bike frame brands available:

Ibis

Niner

Orbea

Pivot

Santa Cruz

Yeti

What Makes Art’s Cyclery Special:

Huge product selection with great prices

Extra info like service manuals and manufacturer videos on product pages.

Real weights on all products (where weight is important)

Top quality youtube channel (currently 60k subscribers) with new videos released weekly.

Free shipping on orders over $50, same day processing/shipment if ordered before 3pm

Call in and talk directly to a knowledge sales person.

Mountain Bike Frame Brands

Pivot

Cannondale

Juliana

Marin

Orbea

Santa Cruz

Specialized

Fanatik Bike – Washington

What makes Fanatik Bike special:

Small shop with big selection

Primarily focused on gravity and trail riding

Knowledgeable staff that ride as much or more than you

One of the only places in the USA to purchase Morewood Bikes

Have put together a great photo gallery of custom builds

Mountain bike frame brands available:

Banshee

Devinci

Evil

Ibis

Intense

Morewood

Niner

Nukeproof

Turner

Go Ride – Utah

What makes Go Ride special:

One of the oldest online mountain bike shops with lots of experience

Full Fox suspension service with 1-2 day turnaround

Nice custom bike gallery full of hot bikes

Mountain bike frame brands available:

Giant

Intense

Pivot

Surly

Turner

Ventana

Yeti

Wrench Science – California

What makes Wrench Science special:

Highly detailed custom bike builder with built in logic to show parts that are guaranteed to fit the frame and parts you pick

Real weights on most products

Focused on high end products

Large gallery of complete built bikes

Mountain bike frame brands available:

BMC

Colnago

Ellsworth

Ibis

Intense

Knolly

Litespeed

Moots

Niner

Pinarello

Turner Yeti

TIP: Find The Lowest Price

“Inexpensive and Impersonal”

Amazon – Ship from all across United States

What makes Amazon special:

Product selection from Amazon directly and partner stores, means more total products available

Easy to find cheapest price on products

User reviews are sometimes helpful

Mountain bike frame brands available:

Diamondback

Kona

Mongoose

Jenson USA – California

What makes Jenson USA special:

Most respected of the online mega shops

Large selection of parts and accessories

Easy navigation with detailed filters to find the right product

Mountain bike frame brands available:

Banshee

Black Market

Ibis

Intense

Jamis

Niner

Rocky Mountain

Surly

Yeti

Pricepoint – California

What makes Price Point special:

Offers an affordable house brand (Sette) of parts, frames, and complete bikes that perform well

Offer lowest price guarantee with 30 day price protection

Same day shipping almost 100% of the time if order is placed before 3pm PST

Older shop that has been around for over 15 years

Mountain bike frame brands available:

Sette

Soma

Universal Cycles – Oregon

What makes Universal Cycles special:

They have flex shipping that gets your order to you quicker by shipping from multiple warehouses in Oregon, Utah, New Mexico, and Minnesota.

Massive selection of over 30,000 products

30 second online price matches

Custom handbuilt wheelsets can be created online

Mountain bike frame brands available:

Black Market

DMR

Identiti

Mutant

NS Bikes

Salsa

Soma

Spank

Surly

Voodoo

Honorable Mentions

