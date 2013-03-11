Top Ten Guide – Best 29″ Mountain Bike Tires

There are a lot of 29er mountain bike tires out on the market and its hard to know which tires are especially good for YOU. Each season companies create new tires, update tread compounds, and massage their tread designs. Each of us probably has our favorite tires that we’ve ridden and some tires we tried that we absolutely hated. Everyone rides different terrain and needs different types of tires.

In this article I hope to give you some insight to the top 29″ mountain bike tires currently available. This listing has came together from first hand riding experiences, what the top shops are selling the most of, and models that riders often discuss in the forums. All of these tires I’ve personally ridden or know close riding friends that have told me their experiences.

Types Of 29″ Tires In This Top Ten Guide

For this article I’m going to put the tires into 3 groups to make it easier to discern the best tires for your riding style and terrain. The 3 types of tires in this article will be All Around, Fast Rolling, and Aggressive.

The All Around tires are going to be the tires that work great as front and back tires. They are designed to tackle almost any terrain with ease.

The Fast Rolling tires are more designed for hardpack dry trails where rolling resistance needs to be minimized. These tires tend to be more aimed at the racer crowd. These tires are often paired with a more aggressive front tire to ride more diverse terrain.

That leads us to the Aggressive tires which are designed for loose over hardpack, loose, and muddy terrain. These tires tend to have a deeper tread design and don’t roll as fast as the other 2 tire types. They often have a high volume and offer a wider profile. They are also more durable which is great for rough terrain.

A Note About 29er Tire Pressure And Tubeless

Almost all 29er tires perform better at lower pressures than you might conventionally think to run them at. Most riders find that running PSI’s in 23lbs – 27lbs range really makes these tires hook up better. A lot of riders have moved to tubeless as well, which allows for the rider to more easily run lower pressures. That topic, however, is too in depth for this article.

Price Comparison Tool

Type the tire you’d like to price compare against different vendors in the search box and press ENTER or SEARCH. To search for another tire just delete the text from the box to start over.



Top All Around 29″ Mountain Bike Tires

Continental Mountain King II 29

What the manufacturer says:

The Mountain King has been completely overhauled for 2011. Those who desire a bit more meat for particularly difficult sections choose the Mountain King in 2.4. Improving on what was excellent soft/loose grip, and now delivering much better all-around performance. By beefing-up the shoulder lugs, and creating more void toward the center lugs – corning has become telepathic. The ProTection versions now offer significantly improved puncture protection without the unwelcome side effect of added weight. The perfect choice for those not requiring larger volume, but demanding aggressive traction with relatively low rolling resistance and lighter weight. The 2.2 Mountain King does well virtually everywhere – in cross country races, marathons, or all day trail rides. It is slightly lighter than its bigger brother without sacrificing its outstanding qualities. The revised tread design now performs much better in harder, dryer conditions and Black Chili Compound delivers excellent wet performance as well. – Continental

How it translates to the trail:

The Mountain King II is designed with a more aggressive tread for all around use. It works well in loose terrain thanks to its taller and wider spaced knobs. The tire sheds mud easily. It grips well in less than ideal conditions like wet roots and rocks. I wouldn’t consider it a fast rolling tire. More suited for front tire use with X-King on the back. Width is a bit undersized for its claimed size.

Tread compound available:

Black Chili

Tire widths available:

2.2

2.4

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Good all around tire for loose conditions that need bite

Pit – Can be a bit slow rolling

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Continental Mountain King 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Jenson USA or Competitive Cyclist.

Maxxis Ignitor 29

What the manufacturer says:

The Ignitor tread pattern was designed for the most discerning professional racers and has laid claim to multiple World Cup victories. The well-spaced tread pattern fills in nicely to provide low rolling resistance in the straights, while the ramped pentagonal knobs provide excellent traction in the corners and in medium soil. – Maxxis

How it translates to the trail:

The Ignitor is one of the better all around 29″ tires available. It seems to do just about everything well in most conditions. It is most at home on hardpack but can be used effectively up to medium loose conditions. It has no problem climbing and cornering in these suited conditions. The tire does roll decently fast and has the option of an EXO casing if you need the extra protection. Wish they made it in a bigger size as the 2.1 is a bit small at times.

Tread compound available:

single compound

Tire width available:

2.1

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Great all around tire works most anywhere well

Pit – Size is a bit small

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Maxxis Ignitor 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Jenson USA or Competitive Cyclist.

Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29

What the manufacturer says:

All around favorite and for many years a serial winner of MTB tests. Why? Nobby Nic is unbelievably versatile. The tread offers unbeatable control in any condition. Thanks to its compounding and construction at the highest EVO level it is light and fast in competition. This amazing performance makes it a true “Allgrounder”. – Schwalbe

How it translates to the trail:

The Nobby Nics are a great all around tire. They excel in most conditions from hardpack to loose. These tires do not offer the most aggressive tread available but is designed well. They corner well and give good braking traction. The Nobby Nics have a very good volume to them which offers a wide area of traction. The rolling resistance is pretty good for an all around tire. The PaceStar compound could be a bit grippier in wet conditions (check out the TrailStar version of the Hans Dampf as an alternative). They are a bit slippy on wet rocks and roots. The compound can also wear easily if you ride rocky rough terrain very often.

Tread compound available:

PaceStar

Tire widths available:

2.25

2.35

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Great all around tire with bigger volume

Pit – Don’t last very long in rough terrain

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Schwalbe Nobby Nic 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Jenson USA or Competitive Cyclist.

Top Fast Rolling 29″ Mountain Bike Tires

Continental X-King II 29

Designed by:

Topeak Ergon mountain bike professional team

What the manufacturer says:

Super fast, but nevertheless with a good grip, the X-King was developed with the Topeak Ergon mountain bike professional team. Despite pronounced studs, the X-King rolls off smoothly and very quietly. No matter if you are on your own or in a team, with Race and Mountain King, the super-light X-King easily covers many uses, ranging from cross country/race to Alpcross. The X-King simply leaves its competitors behind. Its Black Chili Compound offers a solid grip and is self-cleaning. The shoulder lugs provide absolute stability in curves negotiated at high speeds. – Continental

How it translates to the trail:

The X-King tends to be a good all around tire. It does not have the most aggressive tread design or large width. It is designed to be a fast tire vs aggressive traction. The Black Chili compound is grippy though, which makes up that. I would keep it as a fast rear tire for hardpack and moderately loose over hardpack with a more aggressive front tire.

Tread compounds available:

Black Chili

Tire width available:

2.2

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Rolls fast with great traction thanks to Black Chili compounds

Pit – Not as wide as comparable offerings

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Continental X-King King 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Jenson USA or Competitive Cyclist.

Kenda Small Block 8 29

Designed by:

John Tomac

What the manufacturer says:

Ultimate XC Racing tire with lots of speed and grip. Well suited for a variety of riding conditions. – Kenda

How this translates to the trail:

The tire is lightweight and rolls fast. It offers lots of grippy traction across the entire tread. The Small Block 8 tends to work best on hardpack and moderately loose over hardpack terrain. The tread can get filled with mud easily. The grip in the wet or extremely loose is not very good. Riders tend to feel they seem to be a bit easy to pinch flat due to thinner sidewalls.

Tread compounds available:

DTC – Dual Tread Compound has a harder 60a durometer in the middle with stickier 50a durometer compound on the outside knobs.

DTC SCT – SCT modification, which makes them compatible with fluid based tubeless conversion systems.

Tire width available:

2.1

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Super fast rolling

Pit – Lack traction in wet/loose conditions

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Kenda Small Block 8 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Jenson USA.

Schwalbe Racing Ralph 29

What the manufacturer says:

Profile, compound, carcass. In the third generation of the Racing Ralph everything is designed for speed. In the 29″ variant the special arrangement of the blocks and their elongation have been adapted to the longer footprint. Performance advantages of the large wheels are optimally improved. – Schwalbe

How it translates to the trail:

The Racing Ralph’s live up to their name by rolling very fast and coming in at a light weight. They have updated their tread pattern to adapt to a 29er contact patch and it definitely has paid off in the amount of traction you get from these tires. This traction is readily available in most conditions. Try to keep away from anything very muddy or extremely loose. The cornering is much better than the older 26” tread design. This is thanks to the transitional knobs between the center and the outside knobs and the PaceStar compound which is tackier on the outside. The tires do have some weak sidewalls to keep the weight down, which can cause some problems with durability. The Racing Ralph also has a decent width selection for those looking for a tire that is more skinny to something a bit more beefy.

Tread compound available:

PaceStar

Tire widths available:

2.1

2.25

2.35

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Fast rolling with gobs of traction

Pit – Weak sidewalls

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Schwalbe Racing Ralph 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Jenson USA or Competitive Cyclist.

Maxxis Ikon 29

What the manufacturer says:

The Ikon is for true racers looking for a true lightweight race tire. With 3C Triple Compound Technology, high-volume casing and a fast rolling tread design, the Ikon provides exemplary performance in all riding conditions. As its name suggests, the Ikon represents all that is true in racing. – Maxxis

How it translates to the trail:

You can easily tell the Ikon is more of a lightweight race type tire than other 29er options. It is good on dry or hardpack trails. The Ikon does roll fast but not the fastest available. The knobs on this are not very big or deep so trails with mud and muck are not well suited for it. On dry trails it has lots of traction thanks to its many knobs. Just don’t think you’d be climbing up wet trails very easily. Cornering is confidence inspiring in the dry but braking performance is a bit lacking. If you need a more durable casing make sure you look at the EXO model.

Tread compounds available:

3C Maxx Speed

Dual

Tire widths available:

2.2

2.35

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Fast tire with loads of traction

Pit – Design hampers muddy riding

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Maxxis Ikon 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Amazon.

Top Aggressive 29″ Mountain Bike Tires

Geax Sturdy 29

What the manufacturer says:

The Sturdy is a timeless pattern featuring plenty of large, well spaced, square knobs, making it the ideal choice for a host of technical applications and rougher terrains. It’s “sturdy” sidewalls and double compound tread make the tyre descend like a downhill tyre, but the single ply casing prevents it from climbing like one. Ideal in applications from aggressive XC to light freeride, the Sturdy is a truly versatile, high performance, large blocked platform. – Geax

How it translates to the trail:

The Sturdy is definitely a tire aimed at rider looking to ride loose and rugged terrain. The knobs and tread depth on this tire make it great for aggressive riding. The tire can be a bit heavy but rolling resistance isn’t the worst out there. The knobs have good spacing which tend to clear mud well. The casing is beefy and is true to 2.3 size. This is a good tire for a front teamed with a fast rolling back or a longer travel bike that you want to ride aggressively with big meats on both wheels.

Tread compound available:

Double Compound (50-60-50 ShA)

Tire width available:

2.3

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Great tire for aggressive riding in loose terrain

Pit – Is a bit big and slow for general XC use

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Geax Sturdy 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Amazon.

Kenda Nevegal 29

Designed by:

John Tomac

What the manufacturer says:

The ultimate tire for all conditions – loose or hard pack and it is consistently voted a winner by Mountain Bike Action Magazine. This is a great performing tire for most riders. – Kenda

How this translates to the trail:

The Nevegal 2.2 is big volume tire. It tends to have slow rolling resistance. This means it rolls kind of slow on the back and works better as a front tire. The Nevegal has lots of cornering grip and traction. It is good for general for dry/loose conditions. The less sticky DTC compound is not the best on wet/rooty terrain.

Tread compounds available:

DTC – Dual Tread Compound has a harder 60a durometer in the middle with stickier 50a durometer compound on the outside knobs.

DTC SCT – SCT modification, which makes them compatible with fluid based tubeless conversion systems.

Tire width available:

2.2

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Great loose condition traction

Pit – Slow rolling resistance

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Kenda Nevegal 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Jenson USA.

Maxxis Ardent 29

What the manufacturer says:

An aggressive tread in high-volume casing, designed with great traction in mind. The Ardent doesn’t forget the racer with large block-style side knobs offering numerous edges for high-speed cornering. The center tread, while ideal for braking and accelerating traction, also features ramped knobs to minimize rolling resistance With a wide variety of size offerings, the Ardent captures every mountain rider’s needs. – Maxxis

How it translates to the trail:

Stay away from 2.25 version of this tire. The 2.4 is much more beefy. The tread is much more deep and the casing is better. The 2.4 is close to a true 2.4 tire. The tire hooks up on dry terrain well and rolls very fast. You will need to lean the bike over a bit more to catch the side knobs. It is not really good for muddy / wet rooty conditions due to 60a durometer compound. The Ardent also needs to need to run lower air pressure 22-27psi to reach its full potential. Look for tubeless LUST version.

Tread compound available:

60a durometer

Tire widths available:

2.25

2.4

Peak and the Pit:

Peak – Fast rolling large tire

Pit – Needs lower PSI and aggressive riding style for best results

Purchase:

If you’re looking to buy some Maxxis Ardent 29’s online, I suggest purchasing them from Jenson USA or Competitive Cyclist.