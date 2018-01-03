Old Glory MTB - American Made Mountain Biking

Best Mountain Bike Chain Lube For Wet Or Dry Conditions

  1. Foo says:
    September 28, 2013 at 9:22 am

    I have used Rock N’Roll wet lube but it comes off with really wet and muddy courses I ride resulting in chain suck. I have since switched to Muc Off ceramic wet lube and that’s survived the mud pools with no chain suck.

  2. Sean says:
    October 7, 2013 at 5:15 pm

    What do you think is the quietest for really dry & dusty conditions? I use T-9 now but it seems to get squeaky after 2 hours or so.

  3. James says:
    November 3, 2013 at 1:20 pm

    I like the line of lubes made by “Slick Lube”. Very safe product that works well and does not damage the environment or my body!

    • J.A. Caldwell says:
      November 4, 2013 at 4:59 pm

      Thanks for the tip.

    • Jason says:
      September 9, 2014 at 10:42 pm

      Hey James,
      I am really interested in Slick Lube & I have tried calling them directly to get some information about the product but I can never get anyone to return my phone call, so I figured I would ask you about the product ? can you tell me why you have chose Slick Lube & how well it works for you ? I do mostly road biking on my Specialized road bike & I live in Florida & I am thinking about the Slick Lube 100 ? Well if you can give me back some input, I would really appreciate it. Best regards, Jason.

  4. James says:
    November 3, 2013 at 1:20 pm

    Oh, and of course it is made in the USA.

  5. David says:
    June 7, 2014 at 4:41 pm

    I like lube labs. I did not tried home brew lube.
    Thicker Oil help stay inside Ring chain. So surface will not dirty.
    Wiping good.

    Think about where to buy a purple cassette for my Black Cannodale CAADX DISC 2014.

  6. Matt says:
    July 9, 2014 at 9:49 pm

    I have started using Ballistol. It happens to be what I clean, and lube my firearms, and knives with. It is eco freindly, and has a bajillion uses! Also, it is very affordable, and shelf stable.

  7. gary says:
    September 9, 2014 at 12:23 pm

    whats your opinion on “white lighting” wax lube?
    can you compair this to “squirt” ?

  8. Greg says:
    September 20, 2014 at 6:47 pm

    I am currently using a paraffin type on my mountain bike that is brand new. I used to use Triflow for many years on my old bikes. I am planning on going with the Squirt as soon as I can find it.
    Any knowledge on the old Triflow, I used it on my firearms as well. Balistol on the black powder ones .

  9. Lumberjake says:
    October 28, 2014 at 3:11 pm

    Lube is quite conditions specific as you mention. I live on Vancouver Island where it is quite mild maybe reaching 30C in the summer and maybe freezing in the winter. In the summer it is dry but the rest of the year is quite wet. I actually prefer Squirt all year round. Unlike the other wax lubes, it doesn’t harden and chip off when too cold. I find that it stays put inside the chain even in the wet and mud. Granted, I will have to lube more often in wet conditions but it will always last the entire ride. In the summer its perfect as it is clean with dust being balled up with wax and flung off. Frankly, I hate wet lubes. Sure they may stop squeeking through wet but it is a mess. Wet lube attracts dirt and dirt gets everywhere, including the inside of the chain. You just have well lubed dirt. Squirt seams to seal better and not attract dirt. I much rather reapply Squirt after every wet ride than have to degrease and relube even once a week.

