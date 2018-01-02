Alternative or “Alt” handlebars have been ridden by mountain bikers for many years. A lot of riders have turned to these handlebars because of their greater sweep angle. The more backward sweep (meaning the handlebar ends point more back at the rider) offers some riders a more comfortable riding position by allowing the wrists to be positioned at a more neutral angle.

Of course some handlebar designers have not stopped there and created many other versions of alternative mountain bike handlebars featuring multiple hand positions and even road style drop handlebars.

In this article I’ve tried to round up all of the “Alt” bars I could find for easy reference. I’ve divided the article into handlebars made in the USA and those made abroad. I’ll continue to add to this article as I find more handlebars. Add a comment if you know of any bars that I’ve missed.

Made In The USA

Fully custom Titanium – contact them for more information

Luv Handles

Material: 4130 Steel or 3/2.5 Titanium

Width: 26″

Sweep: 21.5deg

Rise: 4deg or 1″

Clamp: 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 380g for steel or 275 for Titanium

Color: lots of options, check their website

Halo Handlebar

Material: 3/2.5 Titanium

Width: 680mm

Sweep: 30deg

Clamp: 25.4mm or 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 400g

Color: Raw Titanium

Double S 15° Bend Handlebar

Material: 3/2.5 Titanium

Width: 675mm

Sweep: 15deg

Clamp: 25.4mm or 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 174g

Color: Raw Titanium

Double S 30° Bend Handlebar

Material: 3/2.5 Titanium

Width: 680mm

Sweep: 30deg

Clamp: 25.4mm or 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 340g

Color: Raw Titanium

Parkarino

Material: Titanium

Width: 720mm

Sweep: 31deg

Clamp: 25.4mm

Color: raw Titanium

Revelation

Material: Titanium

Width: 680mm

Sweep: 32deg

Clamp: 25.4mm

Color: raw Titanium

Watts

Material: Titanium

Sweep: 26deg

Clamp: 25.4mm

Color: raw Titanium

Foreign Made

Carbon 720 Enduro 20/20

Material: Carbon fiber with unidirectional 12 outer layer

Width: 720mm

Sweep: 20deg

Rise: 20mm

Clamp: 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 220g

Color: Black

Crivitz

Material: 7075-T6 Aluminum

Width: 690mm

Sweep: 25deg

Clamp: 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 270g

Color: Black

Carver Bikes – CarverBikes.com

MyTi

Material: 3/2.5 Titanium

Width: 710mm

Sweep: 29deg

Clamp: 25.4mm or 31.8mm

Color: Raw Titanium

Loop H-bar

Material: Aluminum or Titanium

Width: 667mm

Sweep: 45deg

Rise: 13mm

Clamp: 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: Ti is 485g and Alum is 502g

Color: Black, Silver, hand brushed Titanium

Cut H-bar

Material: Aluminum or Titanium

Width: 590mm

Sweep: 45deg

Rise: 13mm

Clamp: 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: Ti is 400g and Alum is 430g

Color: Black, Silver, hand brushed Titanium

FUBar

Material:6061 Aluminum

Width: 635mm

Sweep: 33deg

Rise: 26mm

Clamp: 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 378g

Color: Black or Silver

FU2Bar

Material:6061 Aluminum

Width: 600mm

Sweep: 37deg

Rise: 26mm

Clamp: 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 351g

Color: Black or Silver

FMEBar

Material: 6061 Aluminum

Width: 640mm

Sweep: 42deg

Drop: 66mm

Clamp: 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 378g

Color: Black or Silver

Comfort Handlebar

Material: Aluminum

Width: 720mm

Sweep: 30deg

Rise: 23mm

Clamp: 31.8mm

Color: Black

Trekking Handlebar

Material:6061 Aluminum

Width: 580mm

Clamp: 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 506g

Color: Black

Nitto

Bullmoose

Material: CroMo steel

Stem Extension: 150mm

Color: Silver or custom painted – contact Rivendell for more info

Purchase – http://www.rivbike.com/product-p/hb4.htm

Nordeast B206-1

Material: CroMo steel

Width: 525mm

Sweep: 20deg

Rise: 15mm

Clamp: 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 386g

Color: Silver

Fleegle Pro

Material: 2014 T-6 Aluminum

Width: 660mm

Sweep: 15 deg

Clamp: 25.4mm or 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 241g

Colors: Polished black, White, Hi Polished silver, Anodized blue, Anodized red, Anodized gold, Anodized titanium

Mary Bar

Material: Aluminum

Width: 645mm

Sweep: 70mm on 25.4mm or 85mm on 31.8mm

Rise: 37mm

Clamp: 25.4mm or 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 25.4mm is 306g or 31.8mm is 289g

Colors: Silver, Blue, Gold, Black, White, Red

Midge

Material: 6061 Aluminum

Width: 554mm

Drop: 112mm

Reach: 64.5mm

Flare: 113deg

Clamp: 25.4mm or 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 25.4mm is 277g or 31.8mm is 299g

Colors: Black

Adventure Tour

Material:6061 Aluminum

Width: 580mm

Sweep: 18deg

Clamp: 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 348g

Color: Black

Bullnose Combo Bar

Material:6061 Aluminum

Width: 660mm

Sweep: 3odeg

Rise: 12deg

Stem Extension: 150mm

Color: Black

Pro Pulsion Alloy Gary-2

Material: 6061-T6 alloy

Width: 530mm

Reach: 135mm

Drop: 80mm

Flare: 15deg

Clamp: 25.4mm

Color: Black

Space Carbon UL8 Off Road

Material: High Modulus 3K Carbon Fiber

Width: 685mm

Sweep: 25deg

Clamp: 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 170g

Color: Black

Space Off Road II

Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum

Width: 655mm

Sweep: 40 deg

Clamp: 31.8mm or 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 340g

Color: Black

Luxy Offroad Drop Bar

Material: 7050-T76 alloy

Width: 420mm

Drop: 85mm

Flare: 25 deg

Clamp: 31.8mm

Color: Black or Silver

Bend 2

Material: 7050-T76 alloy

Width: 710mm

Sweep: 17deg or 23 deg

Upsweep: 5deg

Clamp: 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 297g for 17deg or 309g for 23deg

Color: Black

Woodchipper

Material: 7075 T6 Aluminum

Width: 42cm or 46cm

Drop: 110mm

Reach: 80mm

Drop Angle: 38deg

Flare Angle: 26deg

Clamp: 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 46mm is 332g

Color: Black

Clarence Bar

Material: 6061 T6 Aluminum

Width: 660mm – 25.4mm clamp | 670mm 31.8mm clamp

Sweep: 40 deg

Rise: 37mm

Clamp: 25.4mm or 31.8mm

Color: Black 31.8mm or White 25.4mm

Junebug Bar – check Soma’s site for more drop bars for MTB’s



Material: 6061 T6 Aluminum

Width: 56cm

Drop: 112mm

Reach: 65mm

Clamp: 31.8mm

Claimed Weight: 300g

Color: Black or White

Odin Bar

Material: Tange Aluminum

Width: 715mm

Sweep: 15 deg

Clamp: 25.4mm

Claimed Weight: 370g

Color: Black

Open Bar