Review: 2016 Chumba Ursa 29+ BC

BikePacking.com has put together a really nice review article on the Chumba Ursa 29+ BC. This bike was designed for bike packing and back country riding (what the BC stands for). I feel like Chumba has done a really good job with outfitting this frame with what people need for this type of riding and the correct geo to make it fun. Check out what BP had to say.

“What matters most to me with this bike is how much went into keeping this bike fun, responsive, and capable of popping hella wheelies. Loaded or unloaded, Chumba’s Ursa 29+ just rips.”