American Made Mountain Bike – Guerrilla Gravity Smash 29
Guerrilla Gravity has released another American made beast bike for the big mountain shredders among us. The Smash 29er sports 140mm of travel front and rear. The frame has two different shock settings of Crush or Plush mode. The bike features a threaded bottom bracket and 12x148mm rear axle. The frame cost starts at around $2100 and full builds start at $3200. Find out more info on Guerrilla Gravity’s site.
Frame Fittings:
- 230×57.5 metric shock
- 30.9 mm seatpost with stealth dropper routing
- 49mm headtube, fits tapered steerer tubes
- ISCG05 chainguide mount
- Threaded 73mm BSA threaded BB shell (greatly reduces creaking)
- 55mm chainline
- ISO brake caliper mount
- 12×148 rear axle, offset 3mm to the driveside for optimal chainline and clearance
- Universal Syntace axle and derailleur hanger
- Max fork travel: 160 mm
- Max tire size: 29 x 2.5
Frame Features:
- 140 mm travel
- Crush Mode & Plush Mode
-
- Crush Mode: strong mid-stroke support for flow trails and all-day adventures
- Plush Mode: softer top stroke for smashing rocks and mega-traction
- Freedom Linkage using proprietary Horst Link implementation
- Steeper seat tube angle maintains consistent geo as the saddle is raised and lowered, improves climbing efficency
- NUTS (Necessities Under the Saddle) Bracket keeps your flat changing essentials easily accessible (and lightens your load)
- Bottle mount in front triangle
- 6.6 lbs. (2,995g) frame with hardware (size Medium)