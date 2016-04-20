2016 Alchemy USA Made Arktos Carbon 27.5

  1. Tony says:
    April 20, 2016 at 3:42 am

    I love this bike, but I have to put this out there: I believe the rear triangle is made in Taiwan. I’m not trying to knock down Alchemy but I think the PB article should have mentioned that.

    • Tony says:
      September 20, 2016 at 5:30 pm

      Yeah, I had to come back to my own comment and just point out that (a). I was right and they were being all cagey about it, and (2). now they have out and out started making a fully non-domestic version of this bike in 2017. So, basically, you can get either the fully asian one, or one where just the front triangle is made in Colorado….

