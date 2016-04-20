2016 Alchemy USA Made Arktos Carbon 27.5
Pinkbike has an excellent article on the Alchemy Arktos. This sweet looking carbon beauty has been mentioned on OGMTB before but this new article talks about the Arktos’ USA in some new light. Singletracks has done one better though and pulled out a full review on the Arktos.
I love this bike, but I have to put this out there: I believe the rear triangle is made in Taiwan. I’m not trying to knock down Alchemy but I think the PB article should have mentioned that.
Yeah, I had to come back to my own comment and just point out that (a). I was right and they were being all cagey about it, and (2). now they have out and out started making a fully non-domestic version of this bike in 2017. So, basically, you can get either the fully asian one, or one where just the front triangle is made in Colorado….