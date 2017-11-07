Wolf Tooth Components Sale
Wolf Tooth Components is offering a bunch of great American made parts for some great prices. These scratch and dent parts still function as new and are covered by warranty.
These parts fall in to 4 primary categories:
- Laser Engraving Oops – 90% of them fall into this category
- Mounted for a picture or some other reason -not ridden but may have had a chain on them
- Anodizing imperfection – color could be off a little, there could be a little missing color
- Slight manufacturing imperfection – scratches