Proudfoot Prime 29er Debut
Sea Otter featured a decent amount of American made goodies. It was great to see a new handmade builder Proudfoot get some nice press from PinkBike and others. Proudfoot is based out of Golden Colorado ran by a husband and wife team Jon and Erin Acuff. Proudfoot was showing off their latest creations including their Prime full suspension 29er. It offers 125mm of single pivot travel with 148 boost rear end. Check out the article linked above and Proudfoot’s website for more details on their other models including fat, cyclocross, and road bikes.