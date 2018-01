2018 Most Bicycle Friendly Universities

The League of American Bicyclists has announced their 2017 Bicycle Friendly University (BFU) program award winners.

They have 5 award categories:

Platinum

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Honorable Mention

The Universities that made the Platinum list are:

Stanford University UC Berkeley Colorado State University University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Portland State University

Congratulations to the 5 schools that made the Platinum list!

The rest of the winners can be found here.

Top 3 Most Bicycle Friendly Universities