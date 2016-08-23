Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol Made In USA 27.5+ 29er
Guerrilla Gravity has produced another pretty awesome Colorado made mountain bike called the Trail Pistol. This new full suspension frame features 120mm rear travel and can run a 120-140mm fork up front. The frame itself has some neat tricks up its sleeves in the form of adjustable suspension settings, 29 or 27.5+ wheels, and NUTS bracket for holding a spare repair kit. Check out more info on GG’s site. Fully built bikes will start at $3000 and go from there.
Frame Features:
- 120 mm travel in Crush Mode & Plush Mode
- Crush Mode: made for goin’ fast on 29” wheels
- Plush Mode: maintains a consistent BB height between wheelsizes, steepens the head angle a degree, and reduces the progression in the suspension. Ideal for 27.5 Plus wheels, but can be used as a less aggressive mode with 29” wheels. No need to change forks or fork travel for either wheelsize
- Freedom Linkage using proprietary Horst Link implementation
- Steeper seat tube angle maintains consistent geo as the saddle is raised and lowered
- NUTS (Necessities Under the Saddle) Bracket keeps your flat changing essentials easily accessible (and lightens your load)
- Bottle mount in front triangle
- 6.5 lbs. (2,950g) frame with hardware (size Medium)
Frame Fittings:
- 30.9 mm seatpost with stealth dropper routing
- 49mm headtube, fits tapered steerer tubes
- 210×50 metric shock size
- ISCG05 chainguide mount
- Threaded 73mm BSA threaded BB shell (greatly reduces creaking)
- 55mm chainline
- ISO brake caliper mount
- 12×148 rear axle, offset 3mm to the driveside for optimal chainline and clearance
- Universal Syntace axle and derailleur hanger
- Max fork travel: 140 mm
- Max tire size: 27.5 x 3.0 (actual measured widths)
- Max tire size: 29 x 2.6 (actual measured widths)