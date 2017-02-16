Cane Creek DBcoil IL Shock Review
North Carolina based Cane Creek has been well known for making one of, if not, the best coil shocks on the planet. Their latest incarnation called the DBcoil [IL] takes everything that they have learned over the years and packaged it up in a smaller design. The DBcoil [IL] has all of the adjustments you are used to but without the external reservoir. PinkBike has been doing some testing on the American made DBcoil [IL] shock with some great results. Read the full article for more details and check out more Cane Creek articles here.
