Cane Creek C Quent Shock and Tuning App

Cane Creek has released a couple of new goodies lately. They’ve released a new air shock called the C-Quent and a new tuning app. The C-Quent is a bit of a departure from their usual highly tunable shocks. It is designed to be a simple yet effective shock with a more beginner friendly tuning ability. If you have ever owned a Double Barrel or DBInline you know how easily it is to mis-tune the shock if you don’t exactly know what you’re doing.

There are several recent articles on this American made shock that help to explain Cane Creek’s thought process on this new product:

C-Quent Damping Tech

“The damping mechanism on the C-Quent is a hybrid between twin-tube technology and a mono-tube design that retains the key benefits of twin-tube; less cavitation, more control, and damping consistency. Like all Double Barrel shocks, the C-Quent houses all of its low-speed damping circuitry in the valve body, allowing for the revolutionary Climb Switch to address both compression and rebound when engaged.

Unlike other Cane Creek shocks, the C-Quent controls the high-speed damping circuits via shim-stacks on the main piston. The extreme tune-ability of the DB is retained at the factory, giving rise to a lighter-weight, high-value Double Barrel with ultra consistent damping levels.” – Cane Creek

To help out Cane Creek shock owners tune their shocks for their specific bike and the type of riding they enjoy Cane Creek has developed their own new Tuning App.

With this app you can:

+Quickly enter bike details using our streamlined user interface.

+Access Cane Creek suspension database to get factory settings & base tunes.

+Interactively learn the steps of suspension tuning.

+Get adjustment recommendations on the trail based upon your feedback.

+Store all of your set up details and trail notes in one place.

+Watch Cane Creek suspension education videos.

+Social sharing and translations coming in a later version.

