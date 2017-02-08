Bikepacking The Colorado Trail

Bikepacking is really amazing. The ability to get out into the wild and be self supported is empowering and always an adventure. Bikepacking trips are such a great way to get to know yourself and your riding buddies. A recent article from 3 Canadians on PinkBike struck a nerve with me. They had an amazing adventure and make me want to get out for my own trip soon. Check out the full article with great photos and a 30 minute video!

Also be sure to check out my bikepacking article if you plan on going on your own adventure anytime soon.