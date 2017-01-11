American Handmade Mountain Bike Showcase: January 2017

A new year brings lots of new handcrafted mountain bikes. I’ve made a little bit a title change for the new year and I think I’m going to try to start grouping these roundup’s by month. I’ll just add more bikes as I find them to the post. Hope you enjoy these hot rides. These get me stoked for the new year and all of the riding to come. Hitting the gym early myself to be in prime condition for warm Spring weather.

Chumba Titanium Stella Single Speed

I’m really digging this color combo. The purple ano pops nicely against the titanium finish. Purple chain is a bit much for me but the rest is spot on.

27.5 Plus Chumba Rastro

The Rastro is such a killer bike. I like how this one is built up. 27.5 plus is so much fun. Such a great tire size and traction for days.

Sklar Rigid Fattie

Sklar is really killing it with these bent tube frames. This fattie looks svelte and ready to tackle some nicely groomed trails or tackle some uncharted ones.

Eagle Drivetrain Durango Moonshine

The Moonshine is one of few full suspension bikes made in the USA. Always applaud Durango for doing that. This bike is a looker and has the excellent new Eagle drivetrain.