2016 Guerrilla Gravity Pedalhead 27.5+ 29er Hardtail MTB Colors

Guerrilla Gravity has updated their site with new photos of their Pedalhead 27.5+/29″ hardtail dressed up in their available frame colors. They have a pretty nifty color selector tab that lets you choose the frame and sticker color for your own custom combo. Some of the color names are pretty sweet like this “Safety Third” orange version below, “Teal Is Real”, and “Reign In Blood”. Reviews of the Pedalhead have been really good and these color combos give riders another good reason to give this frame a look when it comes to their next American made build.

From Guerrilla Gravity:

“The Pedalhead is the adventure hardtail built for everything from crushing singletrack miles, getting rad around town, or as an all-around play bike.”

Frame Features:

Custom SmashMoly square-profile steel tube stock

Laterally and torsionally stiff, yet vertically compliant for trail chatter

Roomy cockpit designed for wide bars and short stems

Threaded bottom bracket, greatly reduces creaking and loosening (vs press fit)

Run 27.5 Plus tires or 29ers; maybe even get both wheelsets!

Custom seat tube allows for a more natural cockpit feel

Low bottom bracket and short chainstays for maximizing fun

Universal Syntace axle and derailleur hanger

Bottle mount in front triangle

6 lbs. (2,721g) frame with hardware (size Medium)

Frame Fittings:

31.6 mm seatpost (seat binder clamp) with stealth dropper routing

44mm Head Tube, fits tapered steerer tubes

ISCG05 chainguide mount

73mm BSA threaded BB shell

55mm chainline

ISO brake caliper mount

12×148 rear axle, offset 3mm to the driveside for optimal chainline and clearance

Max fork travel: 140 mm

Max tire size: 27.5 x 3.0

Max tire size: 29 x 2.5

Don’t forget, all Guerrilla Gravity frames and bikes come with access to the GG Rider Program, which gives you 15% off all the gear in the retail shop.”